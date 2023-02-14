India: Income tax ‘surveys’ at BBC India offices

Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Indian tax authorities surveyed the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the broadcaster of engaging in “anti-India propaganda” but said the tax officials’ move were lawful and the timing had nothing to do with the government.
“India is a country which gives an opportunity to every organisation,” Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, “as long as you don't spew venom”.
“If you have been following the law of the country, if you have nothing to hide why be afraid of an action that is according to the law?”
In a statement on Twitter, the broadcaster said it was “fully cooperating” with authorities.
“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating,” it said. “We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.”
Police sealed off the BBC’s New Delhi office, which occupies two floors of a high-rise on a leafy avenue in the capital’s commercial heart.
A New Delhi-based BBC employee said that officials had been “confiscating all phones” during the tax survey.
Last month, the BBC aired a two-part documentary on 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat state.
Government adviser Kanchan Gupta had slammed the documentary as “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage”.
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Sawant, who has filed an FIR against her partner, also alleges he mishandled her funds, and claims he has left her to live with a girlfriend
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
The death toll from the disaster has climbed to over 10,000, with despair and anger growing over the pace of rescue efforts
As the death toll climbs, rescuers are racing to find survivors before they succumb to the bitterly cold weather in southern Turkey and northern Syria
The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention