India: Second cheetah dies in Kuno in less than a month; 6-yr-old was translocated from South Africa

Under the Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature guidelines

By ANI Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 7:41 AM

Another Cheetah, Uday, brought from South Africa, died during treatment after falling ill at India's Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, State Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) JS Chauhan said on Sunday. "The reason for death is yet to be ascertained," CCF Chauhan added.

On March 27, a five-year-old female cheetah, Sasha, died of kidney related ailment.

It was found that the cheetah, Shasha, was suffering from a kidney infection before she was brought to India. Shasha was among the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to India last year.

While cheetah, Uday, was among the first 12 cheetahs (7 males, five females) translocated from South Africa to India on February 17, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17, last year.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952, but 8 cheetahs (5 females and three males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat. Later, 12 more Cheetahs were brought from South Africa and rehabilitated to Kuno National Park on February 18.

The translocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa to Gwalior and onwards to Kuno National Park through Helicopters was executed by the Indian Air Force.

Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species, particularly cheetahs, was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures, 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has contributed not only to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

