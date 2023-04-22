India: Prime minister to travel 5,300km in 36 hours attending 8 events in 7 cities

The closure, a result of the company's workforce being reduced by 15 per cent, marks the end of one of the most notable news websites of the Internet era
In a whirlwind tour to launch several development projects in two states and a Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel more than 5,300km through seven cities and attend eight programmes in 36 hours beginning on Monday.
Modi will travel from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh in central India, then to Kerala in south, followed by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in west, before returning to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.
They said the prime minister will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500km, and then to Rewa to participate in a National Panchayati Raj Day programme.
After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280km in the to and fro journey, and then travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1,700km, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave.
On Tuesday morning, Modi will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190km, where he will flag off a Vande Bharat Express train and also dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various projects.
From there, the prime minister will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1,570km, the officials added.
At Silvassa, Modi will visit the NAMO medical college and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various projects. After this, he will travel to Daman for the inauguration of the Devka seafront, following which he will go to Surat, covering about 110km. From Surat, Modi will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940km to his travel schedule, the officials said.
"The hectic schedule will see the prime minister travelling an aerial distance of around 5,300km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3,200km," an official said, noting that the entire travel and other programmes of the prime minister are packed in only 36 hours.
Modi is known to keep a busy schedule during his travel, domestic as well as international, and officials have often highlighted how the prime minister ensures that his trips are packed with important meetings and programmes.
