India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.
“Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way,” Jaishankar tweeted.
“Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” he said.
India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.
The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
