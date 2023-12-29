India: Airline staff arrested for human trafficking in Delhi airport

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 6:58 PM

Four airline staff have been suspended by the company following their arrest in alleged human trafficking at Delhi Airport, the airline said in a statement.

The Air India SATS (AISATS) CEO, Sanjay Gupta said that the staff involved in supporting the illegal activities were suspended from services and handed over to Delhi police.

"AISATS was part of an operation to uncover and prevent a human trafficking racket operating at Delhi Airport in collaboration with the Delhi Airport Authority and CISF on December 27, 2023," Gupta said.

"Three individuals attempted to illegally migrate, and one of them was apprehended during the operation. Subsequently, the staff involved in supporting the illegal activities were suspended from services and promptly handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action," he added.

The Central Industrial Security Force deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed four airline staff and one passenger suspected of being involved in "human trafficking", earlier on Thursday.

"Vigilant CISF personnel nabbed 4 AISATS staff suspected to be involved in human trafficking along with a passenger @ IGI Airport Delhi. The 4 AISATS staff & the passenger were handed over to Delhi Police," the CISF posted on X.

"On December 27, at about 1.15pm, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who was sitting in the check-in area near departure gate No. 5. The passenger was later identified as Diljot Singh (Indian), who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Birmingham by Air India airlines flight," the PRO stated.

AISATS, in its statement said that as a responsible organisation, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining operational integrity and upholding the highest standards of safety, legality, and ethical conduct.

