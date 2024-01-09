India: 819 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 reported from 12 states

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday
A total of 819 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 were reported from 12 states till Monday, official sources said.
They said 250 cases were reported from Maharashtra, 199 from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 49 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 26 each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 21 from Delhi, three from Odisha and one from Haryana.
Even though the number of JN.1 cases is rising, there is no cause of immediate concern as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials said.
The centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus in the country.
The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for the revised Covid surveillance strategy shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The states have also been asked to monitor and regularly report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities for an early detection of a rising trend of cases.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.
The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday
At least four coaches of Benapole Express caught fire at Gopibagh while arriving to Dhaka from Jessore
An Indian Navy warship intercepted the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk bulk carrier less than a day after it received a report about the hijack
Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun
Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu