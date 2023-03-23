Gardener begins epic London-India bike ride to fight soil degradation

China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
A gardener from Amsterdam begins a 30,000km bicycle trek from London to India on Wednesday as part of a campaign to raise awareness about soil degradation.
Rens Goede's roundabout journey to the city of Coimbatore in southern India, in support of the 'Save Soil' movement, will see him travel across 30 countries and will last an estimated two years.
"I just decided I can do more. I love to cycle, so I thought: do something crazy, get on the (bi)cycle and just do it," the 31-year-old told Reuters.
"If we don't act now, (soil) will degrade further and future generations will suffer big-time; we should prevent that. We are the first generation... who can turn this situation around."
Goede's mission mirrors that of Indian yogi Sadhguru, who last year carried out the same journey by motorbike, launching 'Save Soil'.
The movement, backed by the likes of the World Food Programme, says it aims "to address the global soil degradation crisis and support governments in implementing concrete policy changes for soil health".
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation, soil erosion could lead to a 10 per cent loss in global crop production by 2050.
China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Routine immunisation programmes, sickness care for children and adults, surgery capacity and mental health services have all been disrupted
European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
At least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
In both the incidents, the passengers were travelling from Abu Dhabi to Kochi