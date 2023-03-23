Gardener begins epic London-India bike ride to fight soil degradation

Rens Goede's roundabout journey to the city of Coimbatore will see him travel across 30 countries and will take around two years

Rens Goede, gardener from Amsterdam, begins his 30,000km bicycle trek from London to India in support of the "Save Soil" movement in London, Britain, on Wednesday. — Reuters

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023

A gardener from Amsterdam begins a 30,000km bicycle trek from London to India on Wednesday as part of a campaign to raise awareness about soil degradation.

Rens Goede's roundabout journey to the city of Coimbatore in southern India, in support of the 'Save Soil' movement, will see him travel across 30 countries and will last an estimated two years.

"I just decided I can do more. I love to cycle, so I thought: do something crazy, get on the (bi)cycle and just do it," the 31-year-old told Reuters.

"If we don't act now, (soil) will degrade further and future generations will suffer big-time; we should prevent that. We are the first generation... who can turn this situation around."

Goede's mission mirrors that of Indian yogi Sadhguru, who last year carried out the same journey by motorbike, launching 'Save Soil'.

The movement, backed by the likes of the World Food Programme, says it aims "to address the global soil degradation crisis and support governments in implementing concrete policy changes for soil health".

According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation, soil erosion could lead to a 10 per cent loss in global crop production by 2050.