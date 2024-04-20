UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet

The quake occurred at a depth of 160km

By ANI

File Photo

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 2:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 2:51 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The quake occurred on Saturday at 5.45am GST at a depth of 160km.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.


Last week, on April 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 had struck Tibet, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

