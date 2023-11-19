UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Death toll in Philippines earthquake rises to 8

Two people missing in a landslide after Friday's quake, which struck deep off Mindanao island, were confirmed dead, the Office of Civil Defense says

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, volunteers attend to people affected by an earthquake that struck General Santos City, South Cotabato, southern Philippines on Friday Nov 17. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, volunteers attend to people affected by an earthquake that struck General Santos City, South Cotabato, southern Philippines on Friday Nov 17. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 2:13 PM

The death toll from a magnitude 6.7 offshore earthquake in the southern Philippines rose to eight, the country's civil defence said on Sunday.

Two people missing in a landslide after Friday's quake, which struck deep off Mindanao island, were confirmed dead, the Office of Civil Defense said.

The latest deaths were from Sarangani province. Others were killed in South Cotabato and Davao Occidental province, while 13 people were injured from the tremor, which sent scores of people into panic and damaged more than 50 houses and other buildings.

Electricity has been restored and most roads were now passable, the agency said.

Earthquakes are frequent in the Philippines, lying in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", which the US Geological Survey describes as the "most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world".

ALSO READ:


More news from World