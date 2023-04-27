6 days, 22 rallies: Here's how Indian PM Modi will lead BJP campaign in Karnataka polls

Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 2:40 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the BJP campaign in the battleground of Karnataka this weekend.

The major highlight of Modi's busy campaign schedule will be the massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. However, over the next fortnight, or so, the prime minister is expected to hold as many as 22 rallies across the state.

While the final schedule is being drawn up, sources have told ANI that during his six-day visit for the campaign, the BJP's biggest star campaigner will hold close to 22 rallies. On each visit, PM Modi will be holding more than three rallies.

"BJP is extremely confident of doing well in the Karnataka election but the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits battleground. It is a different game altogether. There is no bigger momentum for our party campaign to peak," a senior party official said.

As per the sources on April 29, Modi will address rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura, Kudachi and Bengaluru North. The following day on April 30, Modi will be doing rallies in Kolar, Channapattna and Belur.

The prime minister returns back to the state next week for a two-day visit. On May 2, he is scheduled to hold public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijayanagara, Sindhanur, and Kalaburgi. Public meetings are to be held in Moodabidri, Karwar, and Kittur on May 3.

As per the sources on May 6, Modi is to be in Chittapur, Nanjangud, Tumakuru Rural, Bengaluru South. On the penultimate day before the close of the campaign, four rallies will be addressed by Modi on May 7. These will be in Badami, Haveri, Shivamogga Rural and Bengaluru Central.

The saffron party which is seeking a win again in the southern state will be pitching on the formula of double engine growth government- state and centre as it seeks votes for the Assembly polls. Karnataka has been one of the oldest organisations for the BJP.

In the run-up to the state polls, BJP has announced central minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its election incharge. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and TN BJP chief Annamalai are the co-in charges.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is heading the party's campaign committee. The election management committee is being convened by union minister Shobha Karandlaje.

On March 29, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on May 13.