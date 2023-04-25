US: 6 children shot multiple times, parents found dead inside burning house

High-profile accounts tweet their surprise at getting their blue check back and make it clear they didn’t pay for it
Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their burning home were each shot.
The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October inside the flaming home in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. Police at the time called it a murder-suicide.
Authorities say all six children — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were found in a burning bedroom, while their parents were found in the front of the home.
The autopsy report says Brian and Brittney Nelson each suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lists the manner of death as unknown.
Four of the slain children had multiple gunshot wounds, with the eldest child, Brian Nelson II, suffering at least six.
Each child also suffered burns to their bodies, but the manner of death for each of the six is listed as homicide due to gunshot wounds.
"Broken Arrow police investigators have reviewed the medical examiner’s reports in reference to the incident we reported as an octuple murder-suicide," the police department said in a statement Monday.
“We have no additional information to provide the public at this time regarding this incident,” according to the statement.
Family members previously told the Tulsa World the couple was experiencing financial difficulties.
The newspaper reported Brian and Brittney Nelson had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing nearly $138,000 in liabilities and about $8,800 in assets, including nine guns.
High-profile accounts tweet their surprise at getting their blue check back and make it clear they didn’t pay for it
Lawmakers from California and Nevada cut across party lines in asking Biden administration to fast-track federal funds for private rail operator Brightline West's project connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas with 322kph train
Two blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Perhaps the best way to approach wearable technology, such as smartwatch, is to view it as a directional arrow, rather than a precise measuring tool
Potential threat for a tsunami passed without any confirmed impact
The PML-N leader says the army intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances
Despite plans to be strict on companies that do not adopt credible climate plans last year, $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund built mainly on oil revenue rejects motion to align BP's greenhouse gas targets to Paris climate deal goals
Company's shares down 6.3% so far this year as Indian IT services firms face challenges due to recession fears in major economies