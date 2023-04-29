Jill Biden uses workout to honour military kids' sacrifices

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Jill Biden welcomed military families to the White House lawn on Saturday for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups to highlight the sacrifices children make when their parents decide to serve.
“Sharing a workout might seem like a small thing," the first lady, who was joined by Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, said to the crowd. “But when it comes to honouring our military, and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, it’s often the little things that make a difference.”
The event was the latest in a series hosted by the first lady as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.
Also this month, she opened a temporary art exhibit at the White House to help educate visitors about the lives of military children.
The display of 10 mini “suitcases” designed by military and veteran children reflects their lives of frequent moves. Some of the cases are adorned with depictions of the flags of the countries they have lived in as a result of their parent’s deployment.
Biden is the daughter and mother of military service members and she often notes that military children also serve even though they aren’t in uniform.
“It’s nice to have somebody who can sympathize with family being away," Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Clark, who came to the White House with his wife and kids, said about the first lady. "Then also just doing events like this where we can come out and be around other military families. That’s great for us.”
There are more than 2 million military-connected children of active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans, the White House said. They move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 education, and change schools three times more than their civilian peers.
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says