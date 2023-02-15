Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy considering run for US president

The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
After Nikki Haley, another Indian-origin name has come forward as a potential candidate for the next US presidential elections.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old millionaire, is reported to be considering a bid for the 2024 elections. The Republican, who was born to Indian parents, has been dubbed by the New Yorker as the 'CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.’
He has made a name for himself not only as the founder of pharmaceutical research company Roivant Sciences, and executive chairman of Strive, an asset management firm, but also because of his rhetoric, aimed at capturing the 'American identity'. He has made appearance on multiple US talk shows, including the famous Tucker Carlson show, always repeating his warnings about the dangers of 'wokeism'.
According to Politico, he is testing whether his ideas about 'woke capitalism' destroying the country, and socially-responsible investing, resonates with Republicans.
Ramaswamy has been testing the waters in Iowa, attending a Land Investment Expo in the state and speaking to those working in agriculture, as well as meeting top Republicans.
“You know, maybe all of this is ill-advised and I’ll fall flat on my face,” he said. “I don’t think that’s gonna happen," he is quoted as saying.
Video footage that has surfaced online shows the dog running ahead, with an aid vehicle closely following the animal after a road closure
The German government added that the foreign ministry had already both increased its staff in Turkey and redeployed capacity at visa acceptance centres there
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Sawant, who has filed an FIR against her partner, also alleges he mishandled her funds, and claims he has left her to live with a girlfriend
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear