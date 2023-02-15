Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy considering run for US president

Here is all you need to know about the millionaire Republican who is likely to throw his name into the ring

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 7:19 AM

After Nikki Haley, another Indian-origin name has come forward as a potential candidate for the next US presidential elections.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old millionaire, is reported to be considering a bid for the 2024 elections. The Republican, who was born to Indian parents, has been dubbed by the New Yorker as the 'CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.’

He has made a name for himself not only as the founder of pharmaceutical research company Roivant Sciences, and executive chairman of Strive, an asset management firm, but also because of his rhetoric, aimed at capturing the 'American identity'. He has made appearance on multiple US talk shows, including the famous Tucker Carlson show, always repeating his warnings about the dangers of 'wokeism'.

According to Politico, he is testing whether his ideas about 'woke capitalism' destroying the country, and socially-responsible investing, resonates with Republicans.

Ramaswamy has been testing the waters in Iowa, attending a Land Investment Expo in the state and speaking to those working in agriculture, as well as meeting top Republicans.

“You know, maybe all of this is ill-advised and I’ll fall flat on my face,” he said. “I don’t think that’s gonna happen," he is quoted as saying.

