It has been so exceptionally hot in part because oceans have been warming, which means they are doing less to counteract global warming than in the past
Two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market Sunday evening and one child later died at a hospital, police said.
Officers responded to a shots of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area at 5:34 p.m., the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formally known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.
The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.
One suspect was still at large, police said. They didn't immediately give details on the second shooter.
The area is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Houston.
