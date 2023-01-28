3 dead, 4 hurt in latest shooting in California: Police

Quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 am in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.
Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.
Freciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.
This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.
For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The M1 Abrams and Leopards to help Kyiv's troops push back Russian forces
The crashed aircraft was looking for another one carrying six passengers that had gone missing the previous day
A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts
Families say Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from a war-ravaged town
Her account was suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of Twitter's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies
Rock-bottom rates were the secret engine fuelling $1 billion start-ups and virtual attempts to conquer the physical world. But in 2023, reality bites
It’s possible to improve strength, flexibility and stability without equipment