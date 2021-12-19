All miners evacuated from Russian mine after fire

Fire broke out in a Siberian coal mine and more than 130 miners were evacuated safely

Specialists of Russian Emergencies Ministry carry a tent during a rescue operation following a fire in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region last month. — Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 8:02 PM

All miners inside a Russian coal mine where a fire was detected on Sunday were safely evacuated with no casualties suffered, the Interfax news agency cited the mine’s administration as saying.

Earlier, Russia’s TASS news agency cited the emergency services as saying that a fire broke out at a Siberian coal mine on Sunday, weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people.

There were conflicting reports of the number of miners underground. RIA initially reported that there were 128 miners underground. Interfax cited the mine’s administration as saying that 10 people had been brought to the surface.

The Ruban mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region is owned by the SUEK coal company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The TASS news agency cited a company spokesperson as saying a seam had overheated and that the emergency response was under way.

The co-owner of the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo, where an explosion killed 51 people in November, was detained on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin in December accused management of falsifying methane data at the mine.