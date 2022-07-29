UAE weather: Temperatures to drop during the day, partly cloudy on Friday

Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.
There may be formation of convective clouds eastward, the National Meteorological Centre says.
Temperatures will go as high as 45ºC in Abu Al Abyad. However, the highest temperature that Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience is 42ºC and 39ºC, respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and alight in Oman Sea.
NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature
Ministry of Interior, civil defense respond to emergency due to prevailing weather conditions
All affected families to be moved to temporary shelters
Committee to start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives
Residents have been warned to expect slow service
Heavy rains have lashed the country’s east since morning
Police posted a notice on Twitter announcing the temporary closure