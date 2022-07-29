UAE weather: Temperatures to drop during the day, partly cloudy on Friday

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand

Photo: Shihab/KT

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 6:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

There may be formation of convective clouds eastward, the National Meteorological Centre says.

Temperatures will go as high as 45ºC in Abu Al Abyad. However, the highest temperature that Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience is 42ºC and 39ºC, respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and alight in Oman Sea.