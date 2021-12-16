UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 10°C on Thursday

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 6:34 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday as temperature drops to 10°C in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general with low clouds appearing especially east and northward.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.