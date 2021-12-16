UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 10°C on Thursday

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday as temperature drops to 10°C in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general with low clouds appearing especially east and northward.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The lowest temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius
The weather will be stable and mild in general.
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.
