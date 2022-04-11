UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the country today

Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 6:25 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with a slight drop in temperatures, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy during daytime, with a slight decrease in temperatures especially over the coast.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, while becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.