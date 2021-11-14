UAE weather: Temperature to decrease, fog likely today

In some mountain areas, temperature will go down up to 19 degrees Celsius

Sun 14 Nov 2021, 1:49 AM

The UAE will see a decrease in temperatures on Sunday, according to a weather forecast.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in its weekly forecast, said there would be a slight decrease in temperatures today. In mountain areas temperature is likely to go down up to 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature would be 32 degrees Celsius in internal areas.

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear East and Westward. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas. There is a probability of mist or fog formation in some internal areas, the NCM said.

“Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Rough to moderate sea over the Arabian Gulf and Slight over Oman Sea,” the NCM said.