UAE weather: Temperature to be as low as 16ºC with possibility of fog formation

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 38ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai. Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
