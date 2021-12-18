UAE weather: Residents can expect fair skies, light winds

It will be humid by night and early Sunday morning

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 6:29 AM

UAE residents can look forward to fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over some eastern areas.

It will be humid by night and early Sunday morning over internal and coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are also predicted.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.