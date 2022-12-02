UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for parts of country

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 6:27 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Yellow and red fog alerts have been issued by the NCM as horizontal visibility drops in some internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to decrease, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing a high of 29°C and lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

