UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for parts of country

Some expats could be seen sheltering under buildings, waiting for the downpour to pass
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Yellow and red fog alerts have been issued by the NCM as horizontal visibility drops in some internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.
Temperatures are set to decrease, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing a high of 29°C and lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Some expats could be seen sheltering under buildings, waiting for the downpour to pass
Videos circulating on social media show roads in parts of the country, particularly on the eastern coast, flooded with rainwater
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas; light to moderate winds will blow
The Ministry of Interior has issued a safety alert as rain and wind, sometimes accompanied by thunder and lightning, have hit the country
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas; conditions at sea will be rough at first but will turn moderate gradually
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Visibility is set to drop over some coastal and internal areas from 2am until 9am