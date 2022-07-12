UAE weather: Partly cloudy with light to moderate winds

Temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 6:35 AM

The weather today will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 31ºC while that in Dubai will be 32ºC.

Winds will be light to moderate, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.