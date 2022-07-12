UAE weather: Partly cloudy with light to moderate winds

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf
The weather today will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 31ºC while that in Dubai will be 32ºC.
Winds will be light to moderate, causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf
A fog alert has also been issued
Temperatures will gradually decrease over western coastal areas
Mercury to hit a maximum of 43.8°C and a minimum of 29.1°C
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal, internal locations
Light chance of mist formation over some areas
Light to moderate winds to offer some respite during daytime
Chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon