UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Tuesday

Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather1 week ago
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day.
Some clouds will appear eastward, including convective clouds by afternoon over the mountains.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western areas.
There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust over some exposed areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather1 week ago
Wave height will reach 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres
Weather1 week ago
Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather1 week ago
Everything you need to know about the phenomenon and its health hazards
Weather1 week ago
Severe sandstorm in parts of the Gulf disrupts air travel this week
Weather1 week ago
Severe sandstorm engulfs parts of the country on Tuesday
Weather1 week ago