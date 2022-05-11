UAE weather: Hot, dusty day ahead; mercury to hit 37ºC

Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan
Weather1 week ago
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience another hot day as temperatures over some parts are expected to record highs of 37ºC, on Wednesday.
Temperatures will rise up to 37ºC in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Whereas temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to rise to 35ºC.
The day will be fair in general and dusty, humidity is expected to increase by night.
Moderate to fresh winds are expected to blow during the day, causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea are expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan
Weather1 week ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Dusty climes to reduce horizontal visibility
Weather1 week ago
Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather1 week ago
Authorities expect cloud seeding efforts to bear fruit
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday
Weather2 weeks ago
Partly cloudy, dusty conditions to prevail
Weather2 weeks ago
Wet conditions in parts of the country this week
Weather2 weeks ago