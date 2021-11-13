UAE weather: Highs to hit 32°C; humidity to rise by evening

Police warn motorists to follow traffic directions
The UAE can expect a clear and sunny day on Saturday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), highs of 32 degrees Celsius will be recorded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Temperatures will later dip to 22 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The lowest temperature will be recorded in the Al Razeen area of Abu Dhabi, which will enjoy a cool 17 degrees Celsius.
Humidity levels, though relatively low, are expected to rise later in the day, ranging between 25 and 75 per cent.
Conditions at sea, both onshore and offshore, are slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf during the day, but will be rough by night. The Oman Sea will be slight throughout the day.
