UAE weather: Further drop in temperatures on Thursday



Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a further drop in temperatures, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general with low clouds appearing over some areas, with another decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times by morning especially over the sea.

The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.