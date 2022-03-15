UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning; mercury to hit 39°C

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM

A fog alert has been issued over some coastal areas, including Al Mirfa. The fog is expected to subside by 9.30am.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience another hot day as temperatures over some parts are expected to record highs of 38ºC, on Tuesday.

The day will be fair in general and cloudy at times over some areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr are expected to blow during the day.

Conditions at sea are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.