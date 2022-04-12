UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

The forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 6:15 AM

The national Met department (NCM) has issued a fog alert for parts of the country on Tuesday morning. Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously amid reduced visibility and follow traffic rules.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.