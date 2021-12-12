UAE weather: Fog alert issued; expect dip in temperature

Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather1 week ago
Motorists in the UAE are urged to slow down and drive carefully, as a fog formation is likely to affect visibility on Sunday morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the alert for several parts of Abu Dhabi, including over Al Wiqan - Al Quaa Road. The fog formation is expected to last until 9am, after which residents can enjoy clear skies.
Meanwhile, the temperatures continue to dip across the UAE.
Ras Al Khaimah will record the lowest temperature of 11°C today, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi will dip to 18°C. The high will be 26°C in both emirates.
Humidity levels are expected to range between 35 and 75 per cent.
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather1 week ago
Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls
Weather1 week ago
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road
Weather1 week ago
Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
Upper air low pressure likely to cause rains till Tuesday
Weather2 weeks ago
Police urge motorists to exercise caution while driving
Weather2 weeks ago
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Weather2 weeks ago