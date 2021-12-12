UAE weather: Fog alert issued; expect dip in temperature

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 6:27 AM

Motorists in the UAE are urged to slow down and drive carefully, as a fog formation is likely to affect visibility on Sunday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the alert for several parts of Abu Dhabi, including over Al Wiqan - Al Quaa Road. The fog formation is expected to last until 9am, after which residents can enjoy clear skies.

Meanwhile, the temperatures continue to dip across the UAE.

Ras Al Khaimah will record the lowest temperature of 11°C today, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi will dip to 18°C. The high will be 26°C in both emirates.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 35 and 75 per cent.