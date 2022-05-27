UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Friday; mercury to hit 45°C

Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather1 week ago
Friday will be hot and dusty in general.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), mercury will hit 45°C in Fujairah. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both record highs of 38°C.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds over the sea are expected to blow dust during the day, with speeds reaching 40km/hr.
The NCM has also issued a dust alert until 8am on Friday. Visibility is expected to be less than 2,000m at times over some Eastern areas.
Conditiona at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.
