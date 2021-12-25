UAE weather: Cloudy and cool forecast for Saturday

Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021

The weather on Saturday will be cloudy and cool, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.

It will get humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea.