UAE weather: Authorities issue fog alert for Wednesday morning

Speed reduction system has been activated on several key roads

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 7:05 AM

Authorities in the UAE have issued a warning as thick fog blanketed parts of the country overnight.

The Abu Dhabi police sent out warning messages to all residents and motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.

Police urged drivers to take care on the roads and follow the traffic rules as the speed limit has been reduced on several internal and key roads.

The speed reduction system has been activated to 80 Km/h.

The weather in UAE will remain fair to partly cloudy in general, with a fog alert issued for the morning by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

The wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times.