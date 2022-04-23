UAE: Partly cloudy forecast for Saturday; temperatures to hit 42°C

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a hot and humid start to the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a partly cloudy forecast for Saturday, with a chance of convective cloud formation over the mountains eastward. The day is expected to be humid over the coasts, and mist formation is likely.
Though temperatures remain on the hotter side - with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively - light to moderate winds are expected.
The highest temperature of 42°C will be recorded in Al Ain, whereas the lowest will be 17°C in Rezeen.
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
The forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
Chance of fog over coastal regions
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
There will also be light to moderate winds
Weather2 weeks ago
The overall weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy
Weather2 weeks ago