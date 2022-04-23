UAE: Partly cloudy forecast for Saturday; temperatures to hit 42°C

Humidity levels are expected to rise during the day

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 6:43 AM

UAE residents can expect a hot and humid start to the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a partly cloudy forecast for Saturday, with a chance of convective cloud formation over the mountains eastward. The day is expected to be humid over the coasts, and mist formation is likely.

Though temperatures remain on the hotter side - with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively - light to moderate winds are expected.

The highest temperature of 42°C will be recorded in Al Ain, whereas the lowest will be 17°C in Rezeen.

Conditions at sea are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.