Fog reduces visibility in parts of Abu Dhabi

Police urge motorists to exercise caution while driving

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 3:07 AM

Parts of the UAE started experiencing heavy fog early morning on Saturday, affecting horizontal visibility.

In some areas of Abu Dhabi, especially Liwa and some other areas of Al Dhafra region, dense fog reduced visibility to less than 1,000 metres.

Late on Friday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) issued a fog alert, saying visibility would be affected due to fog in some internal and coastal areas of the UAE. The NCM said the fog is likely to continue till 9am.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists of reduced visibility and possible reduction in speed limits on major roads. It urged drivers to be cautious and follow changing speed limits on electronic display boards.