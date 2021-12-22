UAE: Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor awarded Golden Visa

He joins a growing list of Indian movie stars, including Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan, who have received the coveted 10-year residency

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has been awarded the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Kapoor is the latest in a long line of prominent Indian faces - Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, and Dubai-based veteran businessmen-philanthropists, MA Yusuff Ali and Bharat J Mehra - to receive the 10-year residency.

He received this prestigious accolade from the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship in the presence of leading UAE-based jeweller, Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Golden Visa, and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege. For me, Dubai is the best place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE," the actor said.

The Golden Visas are an insightful implementation of the directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Golden Visas are typically granted to investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, and outstanding students.

The system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE's mainland. Issued for a period of 5-10 years and renewed automatically, the Golden Visas are revolutionary, as they allow foreign citizens to flourish in the UAE with 100% business ownership. Golden Visa holders are excused from requiring a national sponsor as well.

Last seen in Laxmii (2020) alongside Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, as well as the ALTBalaji series, Booo Sabki Phategi (2019), Tusshar Kapoor is also famous for some of his earlier classics, like Khakee (2004), Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), and Shootout at Wadala (2013).