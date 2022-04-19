New UAE visa reforms to go into effect later this year

This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11

The UAE’s overhaul of its entry and residency schemes will come into effect later this year, authorities have announced.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced that the new scheme will be effective from September.
Under the new system announced on Monday, the country has introduced 10 types of entry visas and new residency visas of up to five years; and expanded its long-term residency scheme called Golden Visas.
This came as the UAE cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners.
The law aims to strengthen the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.
