Video: Five things you must do before Dubai's summer kicks in


Getting his first taste of Indian street food in Dubai

Getting his first taste of Indian street food in Dubai

To mark India's Republic Day, we took our British multimedia producer Phil Green to try out some spicy Indian cuisine. This was the first time he was experiencing street food from the country. Check out his reaction as the first morsel of a popular snack touches his palate

Your top-viewed stories of 2022

Your top-viewed stories of 2022

2022 has been a year of many global and local happenings. We saw many firsts on the Fifa front, as well as the highly anticipated dropping of Covid-19 masks at the beginning of the year, and much more. Here are your top viewed stories of the past year that resulted in the highest views on khaleejtimes.com

Al Ain Farms

Al Ain Farms

In 1981, The Father of The Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the first local dairy farm in the UAE, to provide fresh food for the UAE people. And this is how Al Ain Farms was born.

