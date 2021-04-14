Videos
Video: Covid-19 in India, new restrictions imposed

Maharashtra announces curfew from April 14, ban on gatherings
  • World
    00:03:01
    Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:02
    KT Morning Chat: 1st cancer hospital in memory of late Sheikh Hamdan, prayers to resume in mosques
  • World
    00:03:14
    Covid-19 in India: International support pours in amid virus surge
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:53
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
  • Sports
    00:06:30
    IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:02
    KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in Covid fight; Dubai varsities to forego Grade 12 results
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar
  • Entertainment
    00:01:26
    Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:54
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:54
    KT Morning Chat: UAE affirms solidarity with India; Zhao makes Oscar history
 
