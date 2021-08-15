Videos
Videos | 15 Aug 2021

Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country as Taliban move further into Kabul

Afghanistan's embattled president Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban moved further into Kabul. His countrymen and foreigners alike raced for the exit, signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.
