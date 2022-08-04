UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE-US travel: All you need to know about visa delays

Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times

By Team KT

Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 2:44 PM

Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times about the reason for visa delays, the number of visas they will issue and much more.


More news from Videos
Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Videos

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.

Videos