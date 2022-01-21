UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar rocks Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

The global pop star performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time. He performed at the Music Festival to celebrate 'Pakistan - The Land of Melodies'.


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos4 weeks ago