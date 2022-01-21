Pakistani singer Ali Zafar rocks Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

The global pop star performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time. He performed at the Music Festival to celebrate 'Pakistan - The Land of Melodies'.
Videos26 minutes ago
Videos26 minutes ago
Known for its rose-coloured Nabatean city, the lowest point on Earth, and its cinematic landscapes, the Jordan Pavilion not only highlights the country's heritage, it also showcases innovative feats with the tiniest space satellite.
Videos1 day ago
We visited one of the lushest green pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Singapore Pavilion has a solar canopy producing clean energy and consists of three thematic cones, city, rainforest, and flower cone. Here is a look inside…
Videos3 days ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos5 days ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 week ago
Tokyo's famous 'Kill Bill' restaurant in Dubai is welcoming the New Year with signature dishes from Japan. Don’t miss our personal favourite - a sweet and salty delight of freshly sliced strawberries on a skewer of foie gras.
Videos2 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos3 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos3 weeks ago
There are over 220k pet parents in the UAE and counting. In this episode of Star Tech we talk with BookMyPet, a platform that aggregates all pet services from all service providers in one place.
Tech3 weeks ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos4 weeks ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos4 weeks ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos4 weeks ago
We take a look at the Christmas festivities at theme parks and attractions across Dubai, where you can keep your young ones busy during the holidays
Videos4 weeks ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos4 weeks ago
We look at some of the Christmas markets where you can celebrate the seasonal festivities with your family and loved ones
Videos1 month ago