Michelin star chef shares what he eats in a day and more

Xia Wei Yang offers visitors a unique dining experience
Category
Sort By
Xia Wei Yang offers visitors a unique dining experience
Khaleej Times talks to triple-Michelin starred chef in Dubai who jetted in from Europe
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
Hotels across the UAE have reported a surge in bookings due to the Fifa World Cup, particularly in the F&B sector, with the live screening of matches.
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Touted as the world’s most expensive spice, this UAE farm is harvesting saffron in the middle of the Sharjah desert
Clothes are a way of expressing one’s true self, as not only the young but even older generations are finding their unique style that speaks to them and shows the world who they are. A reflection of culture, identity, age, style and comfort, fashion has become a way of bringing people together, while aiding them in crafting their own stories.
Malta is strategically located in the heart of the Mediterranean with easy reach to all the major European capital cities, with just a three-hour flight to most European airport hubs. “For this winter season, Emirates will fly daily to Malta. Tourists can experience more flexibility to explore the beautiful islands of Malta on their own terms. With daily flights, it’s easier for travellers to get to Malta, whether on a last-minute spontaneous trip, or something long planned." says Claude Zammit Trevisan, Senior Manager, Destination Marketing at Malta Tourism Authority.
The first edition of Global Media Congress kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with calls for media to share their experience and contribute ideas to find solutions to global challenges.
UAE residents talk about why they love reading Khaleej Times’ print edition
Khaleej Times speaks to Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking
But sending money can be! Looking for attractive exchange rates for money transfers into bank accounts in India? Then, Western Union app is the answer for you!
Check out our review and your favorite apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Social Media apps and many more, all available and easily to be used on HUAWEI nova 10, while the in-app experience remains the same as you used to have.