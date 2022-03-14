KT one-on-one: Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs optimistic about country's future

UAE

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.

Videos1 week ago

Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?

Videos2 weeks ago

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.

Videos1 month ago