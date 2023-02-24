Treating hearts with precision and compassion

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:45 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM

Mohammed Abdul Khan (name changed), 27, felt sudden heaviness in his chest and uneasiness in breathing. He woke up from his sleep to find himself drenched in sweat. Before he could walk to the nearby table in his room to get a glass of water, he collapsed on the floor.

His roommates rushed him to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, in an ambulance. Investigations found that he had a 100 per cent block in his arteries. He immediately underwent an interventional procedure to remove the blockages in the heart. The surgery was a success, and Mohammed now lives a happy life with his young family.

What caused a heart attack in Mohammed? At just 27 years old, he led an active life and never smoked. He is also a teetotaller.

The case of Mohammed is not an isolated incident. In the UAE, many youngsters in their late twenties and early thirties succumb to cardiac arrest or suffer from cardiovascular conditions.

Risk factors

Dr Naveed Ahmed, consultant interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, and the head of the department of cardiac sciences at Aster Hospitals, said lifestyle diseases are the leading cause.

“The Middle East is one of the regions in the world with a high prevalence rate of hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol. The state is no different in the UAE. The high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases is cutting down the life expectancy of our population by around ten years.

“Poor eating habits is another risk factor. Bachelors in the UAE, most of the time, eat junk from restaurants. This eating behaviour, over a long time makes them prone to lifestyle diseases. It also leads to atherosclerosis, obesity, and other complications. Poor eating habits, combined with smoking, sheesha, e-cigarettes, and stress makes them vulnerable to cardiac conditions,” explained Dr Ahmed.

Genetic factors

People with a family history of cardiovascular diseases are at higher risk of developing them. Dr Krishna Sarin, specialist interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, said young patients coming for treatment have a close family member affected by cardiovascular conditions.

“Genetics play a crucial role. Even if you are physically active, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and eat a balanced diet, you are still prone to cardiac risks if you have a family history. The cohort falling into this category must undergo regular screening for cardiac health. They should also check for hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol. They should strictly maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce the chances of developing cardiac conditions,” said Dr Sarin.

Exercise for good heart health

Being physically active is one way to boost your heart health, said Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, specialist cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “Exercising is the most effective tool to strengthen the heart muscle, keep weight under control, and avoid the risk of artery damage from high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and high blood pressure that can lead to heart attack or stroke. American college of cardiology recommends 30 mins of walk every day at least five days in a week. Exercise combined with healthy eating habit will contribute to good heart health,” he added.

