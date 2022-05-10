UAE

IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game

IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead


One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.

Videos1 week ago

Ramadan art exhibition “Shurooq Al Fann”

The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Videos1 week ago

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.

Videos2 weeks ago

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.

Videos1 month ago