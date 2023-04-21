Watch: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon goes skydiving in Dubai

The star shares video showing her jumping off a plane over The Palm

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 8:14 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 8:30 PM

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently visited Dubai accompanied by her actress sister Nupur, had an adventure-filled experience during her stay as she went skydiving in the emirate.

The actress took to social media to share a video of her tandem skydive trip.

"Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally. What an incredible experience. Ticking off my bucket list," Kriti wrote in her post.

The video captures her excitement ahead of the dive. "Yeah. Butterflies in stomach right now," the star says ahead of entering the aircraft.

When asked mid-air about by the instructor how she was feeling, Kriti said, "Great. This is like a free bird."

The tandem instructor, who is harnessed along with her is then seen pulling a lever to open the parachute, as the duo prepare to approach The Palm Jumeirah.

Kriti will next be paired in a movie opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled film. She is also playing the lead in the film, Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Nupur Sanon also posted a video of her skydiving exprerience on social media.