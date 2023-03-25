Bollywood star Hina Khan responds to trolls, explains why she could not complete Umrah

We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Bollywood star Hina Khan who was severely criticised for her 'photoshoot' in Madinah during her visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah has responded to trolls.
"To all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious post. All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in intention, kindness and good karma, good deeds. Everyone has to answer for their deeds up above," the actress wrote in her Instagram post.
The actress also explained why she could not complete her pilgrimage.
"I just can’t can’t believe this is happening. Ok, lemme tell u guys, when I left home I decided to perform three Umrah’s in one n a half days, which was practically and physically not possible. I misjudged, and miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do Madinah first and then Makkah to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. I did exactly the reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and fasting in Madinah Sharif, but somewhere deep down I was not content, and a bit sad that my Umrah was not completed."
The actress said that she was eager to perform Umrah during Ramadan in the holy city but could not and promised to return next year during the holy month. "I decided it’s God's will and I will achieve it next time. Also, my flight back home was from Madinah and I can’t make my mum travel back and forth since she’s wheelchair bound. I had no inclination, but we decided to go back to Makkah just for a few hours to perform Umrah in Ramadan."
Wanting to keep fans updated on her travels in Saudi, the actress posted the photos on her official account. However, netizens didn't take too kindly to her posting photos, according to an earlier report.
"You guys go to perform Umrah or do photoshoot," questioned a fan.
"Shame on you Hina. Respect the place please," wrote another.
The actress has worked in movies like SmartPhone and Soulmatem, she is a popular face on the small screen and is known for roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif