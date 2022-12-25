Abu Dhabi's Fertiglobe refinances $900m loan

In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Abu Dhabi-listed fertiliser maker Fertiglobe, which counts state oil company Adnoc and OCI as major shareholders, has refinanced a $900-million bridge loan, originally due in 2024.
The $900-million facility has been refinanced with new three-year $300 million and five-year $600 million term facilities at margins of 150 basis points and 175 bps respectively, a company statement, released over the weekend, said.
Fertiglobe has also increased the size of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to $600 million, from $300 million, at a reduced margin of 140 bps from 175 bps previously. The maturity of the RCF has been extended to 2027, from 2026. The company has not yet drawn from this RCF.
The above moves have pushed Fertiglobe's average debt maturity to 4.3 years from 1.3 years, boosting liquidity and cashflow, and will allow the company to pursue growth opportunities, the statement said.
Fertiglobe is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers in the Middle East and North Africa region with a production capacity of 6.7 million tonnes of urea and merchant ammonia produced in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria.
It raised $795 million from an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange last year.
In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down for 6 hours and UAE escapes storm fury in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid-19 booster shot ahead of today's deadline. Have your say in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
No India-UAE flights until July 6; Fastest 50-year rebound forecast by World Bank in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.
Mandi recalls memorable moments with the wise and humble leader who acknowledges his teachers even after decades. Video by Abu Dhabi Media Office
Know who are exempted from wearing masks in Dubai and all about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that is said to be 90 per cent effective in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com